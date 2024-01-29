Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 40,270 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $52,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $62.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.