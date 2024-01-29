Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,648 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $58,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

MPWR opened at $601.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $593.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

