Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,378 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $288.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

