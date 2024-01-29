Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.