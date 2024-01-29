Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 10.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $289.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day moving average of $275.36.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

