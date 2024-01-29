Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $96.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

