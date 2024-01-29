Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $290.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.74 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

