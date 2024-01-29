Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.