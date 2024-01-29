Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $562,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,719,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 953,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
BATS:NUSC opened at $38.50 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
