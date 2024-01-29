Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

