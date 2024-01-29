Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after buying an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

