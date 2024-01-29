Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.01.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

