Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $342.44 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

