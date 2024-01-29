Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $153.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

