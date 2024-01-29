VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

