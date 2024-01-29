Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $57,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

