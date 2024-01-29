Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.