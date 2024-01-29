Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of Synovus Financial worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,412,000 after purchasing an additional 508,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $20,823,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

