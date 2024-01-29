Signaturefd LLC Sells 998 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
