Signaturefd LLC Sells 998 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.