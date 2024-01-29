Signaturefd LLC Has $307,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 796,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

