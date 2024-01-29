Signaturefd LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 480.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.77 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

