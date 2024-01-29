Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

