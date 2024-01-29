Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $207.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

