Signaturefd LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 0.5 %

CE stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

