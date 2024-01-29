Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

