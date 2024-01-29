RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $272.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

