Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 79,252 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,252 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.34% of Apartment Income REIT worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $53,319,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,323,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 618,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

