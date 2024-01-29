Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,461 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $155,749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
