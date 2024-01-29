Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 67.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,158,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $528.13 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.98 and its 200 day moving average is $486.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

