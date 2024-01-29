Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $142.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

