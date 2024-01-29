Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 29,167 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Selective Insurance Group worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $105.32 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.