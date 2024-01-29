PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,058 shares of company stock worth $7,730,933 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

