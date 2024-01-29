PFG Investments LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 478.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $74.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

