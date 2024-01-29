PFG Investments LLC Sells 43 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $493.59 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.05 and a 200-day moving average of $434.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.