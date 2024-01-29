PFG Investments LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.