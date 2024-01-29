PFG Investments LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

