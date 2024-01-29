PFG Investments LLC Has $274,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,779,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,779,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $202.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.