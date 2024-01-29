PFG Investments LLC Has $266,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.