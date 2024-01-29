PFG Investments LLC Has $174,000 Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SJT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,688.45% and a net margin of 97.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJT

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.