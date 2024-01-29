PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $193.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

