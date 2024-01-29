PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

