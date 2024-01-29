PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after acquiring an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TM opened at $198.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $202.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

