PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,187 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PXD opened at $230.44 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

