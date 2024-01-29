Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSMJ opened at $25.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

