Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.07. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

