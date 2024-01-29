Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,716 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.74 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

