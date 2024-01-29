Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

