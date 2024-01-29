Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 263,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 60.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $81,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.0 %

Morningstar Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MORN opened at $275.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.54. Morningstar has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.