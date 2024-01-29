Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,403 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company's stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

VNO stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

