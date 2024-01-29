Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.86 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

